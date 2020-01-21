Sana EUJ-707 juicer by Omega review

A nifty juicer with processing features ideal for those who like to experiment in the kitchen.

While a juicer is ideal for creating healthy fruit and vegetables drinks, you may be surprised at how versatile many of the latest designs can be. Not only can the Sana EUJ-707 juicer by Omega work with common kinds of fruit and vegetables – such as apples, grapes, peppers and spinach – it also comes with attachments for grinding coffee and making spaghetti.

Omega’s juice works a treat with baby food too, and provides a huge amount of variation and flexibility with what you’re able to press, juice, and process. Read on for our full review of the Sana EUJ-707 juicer by Omega to see exactly why it’s one of the best juicers in its category.

Price and availability

While it isn’t the most expensive juicer gadget you can buy, the Sana EUJ-707 juicer by Omega isn’t a budget option either. You’ll find it for £369 / $ 483 / AUS $705 online at UK Juicers and Amazon , which we think is a reasonable price for a juicer than can perform a number of tasks as well as straightforward juicing.

(Image credit: Emily Peck / TechRadar)

Design

The Sana EUJ-707 juicer by Omega is unique in design, coming in 11 metallic and pop colours to match your kitchen scheme including chrome (as pictured), a bold Ferrari red and a rather lovely Bronze.

Unlike many of its vertically-reaching competitors, the Sana is horizontal and stretches up to 42cm long, which is something worth bearing in mind if you are tight on countertop space. Given the Sana EUJ-707’s attractive design, it’s possibly an appliance you’ll want to keep on display, though.

You’ll need to spend some time deciphering what goes where, as the appliance has quite a few interior parts to assemble before use. It also has a variety of attachments for tasks such as making thicker juices, grinding coffee and preparing spaghetti or baby food.

Unlike many plastic container designs, the Sana comes with a glass jug and a stainless steel pulp jug, which sit side-by-side to catch the juice and pulp from the juicer in tandem. We thought the glass container worked quite well on its own however, catching the pulp on top of the sieve. The sieve is also there to catch any unwanted foam or pith from the juice.

(Image credit: Emily Peck / TechRadar)

Performance

As the feeding chute is quite narrow, we needed to make sure our ingredients were suitably chopped before inserting (a whole apple won’t fit into the chute).

The machine has a reverse button that will help to dislodge any ingredients struggling within the drum and this worked well to coax out larger pieces of apple that had got stuck. There’s also a pusher that smoothly pushes down leafy produce such as parsley and kale.

On the downside, the operating switch – which also works for the reverse function – is located at the back of the machine. So unless you turn the machine vertically along your worktop, this can be a bit of pain to reach.

While the design did get a little squeaky when juicing celery and broccoli, the motor was relatively quiet, only reaching a fair 81 decibels when we tested it. We were impressed at how clean the green juice extraction was, too, with minimum foam on top.

The standout feature here is the Sana EUJ-707’s precision juicing, which takes the time needed to extract as much of the produce as possible. But it also does more than just juice: by replacing the juicing strainer with a processing strainer and attaching the correct nozzle, you can use it to grind beans for your morning brew, create spaghetti for your dinner and whip up a frozen fruit sorbet for dessert.

(Image credit: Emily Peck / TechRadar)

Verdict

Unlike a straightforward juicing appliance, the Sana EUJ-707 juicer by Omega provides flexibility.

There are a few design kinks to be worked out – oddly-placed buttons and the wide, horizontal profile come to mind – but if you love the taste of fresh juice, but want to get more adventurous in the kitchen, the Sana EUJ-707 juicer by Omega is a great model to consider.