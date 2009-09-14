Avanquest WebEasy 8 Professional review

WebEasy tries to walk the line between pro and novice software, but stumbles badly over both

WebEasy 8 is a bit of a compromise for any potential website designer. More advanced users are likely to find it restrictive, as the templates are rigid and editing HTML is a tricky process.

Novice users will find the interface pretty unpleasant to use, as many of the built-in tools are difficult to find.

The Professional version of the software includes hosting for three months and a free subdomain – you'll need to look to the Platinum edition to get a proper domain included along with a full year of hosting.

There's the usual raft of site templates on offer, including a selection for iPhones and other mobiles, and they are generally of a high standard.

WebEasy 8 is a good example of a program that attempts to walk the fine line between advanced and beginner web-design tools and ends up falling into neither camp.

While there's not a great deal intrinsically wrong with the software, there's also little to make it stand out. Extended use proves to be a frustrating experience.

