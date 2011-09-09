LG D2342P Cinema 3D Monitor

The LG D2342P 23-inch LED backlight display has an FPR (Film Pattern Retarder) filter, which means it can be used with low-cost, passive 3D glasses that appear flicker-free.

This is important considering most PC monitors are used in environments with a high level of ambient light, usually from a multitude of different sources. What's more, the loss of 3D resolution characteristic of an FPR screen matters far less here than on a large screen TV, because it's harder to perceive.

The screen looks much like any other widescreen PC monitor. It has a thin, glossy black bezel and is just 5.7cm deep (although it bulges at the rear). There are no speakers, but you do get a headphone jack.

This PC Cinema 3D screen works rather well. Tron: Legacy is a challenging 3D Blu-ray, yet this LG does a grand job of giving it depth. The caveat is that there is a very narrow sweet spot available to enjoy crosstalk free 3D. Move off axis, particularly vertically, and double imaging spills across the picture.

The D2342P may lack a TV tuner, but it does sport an HDMI input, as well as PC D-Sub and DVI-D inputs, making it easy to use with 3D Blu-ray players and games consoles.

The passive 3D glasses used with this set are lightweight and comfortable. LG includes a pair of polarising clip-ons for spectacle wearers. These can literally be pinched onto any regular prescription glasses.

It's worth noting that the D2342P's panel has a static resolution of 1080 lines, but its motion resolution is rather less, topping out at around 650 lines. There's no fast frame-rate tech on board to cure this subjective drop. That said, blur wasn't deemed a problem during gaming sessions.

Greyscale tracking is not a strong suite and the screen struggles to deliver a rich, deep black level.

