Dell S2209W review

1080p for under £150 makes this great value for money, but its image quality leaves a little to be desired

LCD tech hasn't progressed dramatically in recent years. But at least prices have plummeted: You can now snag this full HD panel for under £150.

Belying its budget pricing, the S2209W is also one of the best looking panels here. The combination of rounded bezel corners, glossy black plastic and subtly lit power button makes for seriously desirable package.

As for image quality, the best thing the S2209W has going for it is sheer pixel count. With a 1,920 x 1,080 native along with an HDCP-compliant DVI port, not only can you enjoy Blu-ray movies, you also get razor sharp image quality.

Of course, at this price point something has to give. The LCD panel is better than your average TN. But it's still a little short on vibrancy and vitality.

