Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy review

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy is an easy-to-use, single-serve coffee machine that produces rich, smooth espresso with a thick crema in no time at all. It also comes with Alexa built in – but it's expensive, and can only brew two different coffees.

One-minute review

Single-serve coffee makers, often referred to as pod coffee machines have been around since the mid-1980s, making it possible to create barista-style drinks with minimum fuss. The ground coffee is contained within a capsule, which, at the time brewing begins, is pierced several times so water can be pushed through the coffee. The capsule is then injected into a container that can be emptied directly into the rubbish bin.

Nespresso may be the most well-known manufacturer of pod coffee machines, but other brands such as Lavazza are giving the brand a run for its money with their simple, easy-to-use coffee makers. So it's no surprise that almost one million Brits purchased a single-serve coffee machine in 2019, according to Statistia .

The A Modo Mio Voicy is the latest pod machine from Lavazza, and for the first time can double up as one of the best smart speakers, since this coffee machine comes with Alexa built-in. As a result, you can request a weather report, have your burning questions answered, or simply ask Amazon’s voice assistant to start a coffee brewing for you – but is this functionality enough to secure it a place in our list of the best coffee makers?

Using Lavazza-compatible coffee pods, this machine can create two different types of coffee: espresso and espresso lungo, which takes slightly longer to brew but results in a stronger coffee. You can customize the volume of coffee produced with each cup, too. The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy includes a 1.1-litre water tank, along with a used capsule container that can hold 10 pods at a time.

There’s no steam wand with this model, and at £249.99, this is one of the most expensive single-serve coffee makers we’ve tested. However, for those who want to be able to customize the volume of coffee and want Alexa smarts built in, this coffee maker is worth the investment.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy price and availability

RRP: £249.99

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy is priced at £249.99 and is the company’s top-of-the-range pod coffee machine. It’s available through Lavazza direct, as well as through Amazon.

This model can also be purchased as part of Lavazza’s coffee subscription service, which sees the appliance cost just £50, alongside a capsule subscription of at least 10 packs of capsules for a minimum of nine deliveries. With capsules costing £4.40 that works out to a total of £396 on top of the £50.

Design

Makes two different coffee drinks

Easy one-touch use

1.1-litre water tank

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy is a relatively compact single-serve coffee machine, measuring 30 x 15.7 x 38cm (h x w x d) and weighing in at 4.5kg. Its matte-black styling and plastic design don’t look or feel particularly premium, however.

On its front is an oval-shaped control panel that features seven buttons, some of which are used to brew coffee and others for controlling the volume of the built-in speaker through which Alexa issues her responses. The control panel is surrounded by a LED ring that glows blue when Amazon’s voice assistant is responding, or red if it has been muted.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy has a 5W speaker, and Wi-Fi connectivity not only allows access to Alexa but also connects the coffee machine to the Piacere Lavazza app. Through the app, you can adjust the Modo Mio Voicy’s settings, order coffee capsules and even retrieve tips on how to brew the perfect cup of coffee.

As mentioned, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy can brew two different coffees. The volume of espresso and espresso lungo can be customized in 5ml increments from 10ml to 245ml. Plus, you can raise the temperature of the coffee to a level that Lavazza dubs extra hot through Alexa, or using the app.

The machine has a 1.1-litre water tank, while the cup stand is adjustable to hold cups up to 11cm in height. Once you’ve made your coffee, used capsules are automatically ejected into a container that slides out from the front of the machine. It holds up to 10 capsules at a time.

Performance

Produces smooth espresso with a thick crema

Temperature and coffee volume can be customized

Alexa is built-in

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy was extremely easy to set up and use. It took just 24 seconds to brew 30ml of espresso with a compatible capsule. The resulting coffee was smooth and rich, with a thick crema that reformed after a teaspoon of sugar had been sprinkled over the hot drink. The coffee registered a temperature of 68ºC as soon as it had been dispensed, which is an acceptable level for this hot drink. Adjusting the setting to ‘extra hot” saw the temperature rise to 72ºC on our thermometer.

We also brewed 60ml of espresso lungo on the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy, which took 31 seconds for the drink to be dispensed. Our decibel meter registered 53dB when pouring an espresso, making it one of the quietest single-serve coffee machines we’ve tested – that’s the equivalent to moderate rainfall and is more than acceptable in our eyes.

While this machine didn’t result in much splashing when pouring drinks, there was some dripping after the coffee had finished being dispensed.

As far as Alexa smarts are concerned, we found the voice assistant responsive when asked a question or to perform a task, such as brewing a coffee (although you’ll need to ensure a capsule is inserted, and a cup is in place before you do this). Alexa was also able to effectively adjust the temperature of the coffee we brewed, and could also provide a weather report and play our favourite Michael Bublé album on Spotify.

The removable drip tray, water tank, and used capsule container are all dishwasher-safe, making the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy super-easy to clean.

Unfortunately, there’s no steam wand included on this pod coffee machine, so you’ll need to purchase one separately if you want to create milk-based coffees.

Should I buy the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy?

Buy it if…

You want consistent coffee every time

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy ensures that every espresso brewed in the machine is consistently smooth and rich, with a thick crema, making it best suited to those who want a fail-safe way of creating coffee.

You want Alexa built-in

With Amazon’s voice assistant and a speaker built into this coffee machine, it’s ideal for those who want the benefits of Alexa without having to invest in a smart speaker or smart display.

You prefer as little mess as possible

Making a cup of coffee is mess-free with the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy – capsules ensure you don’t have to worry about spilled coffee grounds, the used capsule container collects used capsules, and most of the drip tray, water tank, and capsule container can be easily cleaned in a dishwasher.

Don’t buy it if…

You’re on a budget

At £249.99, this is one of the most expensive pod coffee machines we’ve tested. If your budget is tight, look elsewhere.

You prefer milk-based coffee drinks

With no ability to texturize milk, this coffee machine isn’t suitable for making long, creamy coffee drinks

You want to make an array of different coffee

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy can only make espresso and espresso lungo. If you want to make a range of different coffees, then consider a different machine.

First reviewed: October 2021