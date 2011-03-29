Acer X110 review

The Acer X110 is very much the entry-level offering here, not only in terms of price but also features and options. This compact and reasonably light data projector weighs 2.2kg, and uses DLP technology to deliver an image with a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens.

The black high-gloss plastic casing feels tough, and air vents on all four sides help keep the device fairly cool. The lens and focus ring protrude slightly from the front of the projector, but not enough to be a concern while travelling.

The zoom ring can be found on the top of the projector, nicely hidden away in a small cut out. The controls on the top of the unit are removable and double up as a remote control, which is a neat touch.

Indeed Acer has designed this with the remote user in mind, so you'll find the controller has everything a presenter needs.

Setting up the X110 is straightforward, though we found getting the sharpest image took a little patience. With a default native resolution of 800 x 600 pixels, you'll find the average 16:9 aspect ratio laptop screen will suddenly downscale and vertical bars appear either side of the screen. This isn't duplicated on the projected image, though.

There's a single VGA port, along with S-Video and USB sockets. However, with no digital throughput or audio connection, this projector is best suited to those with simple needs.

Image quality proved more than acceptable, with a nice contrast between white and black test pages. You can also use this projector for watching movies, though our test DVD showed a few signs of lagging and pixelation, especially during action scenes.

The Acer X110 is a decent entry-level projector that will suit those who need something basic. While not ideal as a movie machine, for presentations this is a more than capable offering.

