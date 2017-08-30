You can now see who likes you on Tinder before you swipe

Tinder has globally rolled out Tinder Gold, a service that gives you a head-start in the race to find love, but at a premium.

After a successful test in Mexico and Australia, Tinder Gold is now available anywhere in the world, as long as you have an iOS device; an Android rollout is in the works and should happen in the coming weeks.

Tinder Gold builds on the services already available on Tinder Plus, which allows you to boost your profile, rewind left swipes that you regret, and gives you unlimited likes.

The feature that makes Tinder Gold really stand out, though, is the ability to see if someone has swiped right on you before you have to make a decision – great for those lacking in confidence, or just short on time.

Money can't buy me love

Of course, we could get into a situation where everyone has Tinder Gold and no one is swiping right on each other because they think no one is swiping right on them. But apparently that’s not likely.

According to Tinder: “Tinder Gold subscribers received more than 60% more matches after joining the paid experience.” Who says money can’t buy love?

According to The Verge, in the US this service will cost $4.99 per month on top of the standard Plus subsciption. We've reached out to Tinder to find out what the service will cost in the UK and Australia.