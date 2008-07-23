In depth: ReQall memory application hopes for iPhone boost

Memory aid company ReQall is in talks with large companies to integrate its services into their products.

The firm's aim is to link up with IM services and network operators to offer ReQall as an additional service to their users.

"We're looking to add ReQall as value added service," says Sunil Vemuri, co-founder of the service. "We have a very strong phone capability, so a company with phone or IM capabilities can gain benefits.

"Equally, a company offering another type of memory service could benefit because we have a more comprehensive suite of products that's not restricted to one platform; we service a wide gamut."

Milk reminders



ReQall, one of the first applications to be released through Apple's App Store, enables users to make notes through voice or keyboard, storing them until they are needed.



In the case of voice, transcription software passes the words to text, and picks out keywords to place the recording in the right category and at the right time.

For instance, should you say 'Buy milk this Saturday' the programme will transcribe that phrase to your account, viewable on the web, and file it under shopping lists, as well as reminding you on Saturday to buy the milk.

Vemuri says the company will begin charging for aspects of the currently free service by the end of this year, placing a premium on the more advanced features.

"We hope to offer this premium by 2009, when we'll have some more features out to users that they have told us they want," he adds.

"We have to set a price they'll be comfortable with though. We're also looking at a paid-for version of the iPhone app.

"For instance, perhaps those who use the premium version will have longer use of voice transcription service, which is expensive.

"However, we'll still certainly have a vibrant version for users of the free service."

Wider geography

The iPhone application, which works by recording voice then sending them to the ReQall server via a data connection, has allowed the company to spread its geographical base from the US, the UK and Canada to nearly 70 countries when the iPhone deployment is complete.

Another trick is for a memory reminder to come up when the iPhone is shaken, so someone can spend time memorising birthdays or important events in the future.

ReQall also hopes to improve the iPhone app in the near future according to Vemuri, as previous iterations have suffered from data drop out, and users have been unaware their information hasn't been sent.

Frequent improvements to the programme are due out in the coming months for a service that was only demoed in January 2007, including better speech recognition and user requested features.

Check out the service, currently free even if you don't have an iPhone, at www.reqall.com