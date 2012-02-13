Mattel announces replica Back to the Future Hover Board

The Back to the Future replica Hover Board will not work on water

The celebrated Back to the Future Hover Board can finally be yours this year after toy manufacturer Mattel revealed it will create an official replica.

Mattel says that the 'movie accurate' device will glide over most surfaces, although it doesn't actually hover.

The company says, probably ironically, to expect that feature in 2015, the year in which the gadget appeared within the movie universe.

The company will begin taking pre-orders for the beloved futuristic skateboard, used by Marty McFly to escape those notorious Tannen butt-heads, in March, and will ship in November or December.

Because the Hover Board will cost Mattel so much to make, it will require a minimum number of pre-orders to go into production. The price will be revealed before the end of February.

Does not work on water!

Mattel's official press release says: "Finally! This totally awesome 1:1 replica of the hover board from the BTTF 2 and BTTF 3 films includes multiple whooshing sounds and will glide over most surfaces (does not actually "hover" – check back in 2015 for that feature).

"We'll be taking orders for it March 1 – March 20, 2012, and the final product will be shipped around November/December 2012.

"Because this is such a high-cost item, there will be a minimum number of orders required to go into production. If we don't receive the minimum orders, won't go into production and customers will not be charged. The price will be announced later this month. (Note: Hover board does not work on water.)"

Dreams becoming reality

The arrival of the Hover Board marks the second celebrated BTTF II prop to go into production lately.

Last year we saw the arrival of replica Nike Air Mag self-tying sneakers worn by McFly in the second installment of the beloved franchise.

Those limited edition shoes were sold off on eBay for a Parkinson's Disease charity and raised a small fortune in the process.

Pre-orders for the Hover Board will be taken at MattyCollector.com next month.

