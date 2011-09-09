Nike finally makes Back to the Future trainers

For over 20 years the Nike Mag trainers worn by Marty McFly in Back to the Future II have been the most sought after piece of footwear never to exist.

Now, a version of the self-tightening, Nike Back to the Future trainers McFly procured on his journey to the year 2015 will be made available by Nike with all sale proceeds going to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's disease.

Nike has manufactured just 1,500 pairs of 2011 Nike Mag trainers with 150 pairs a day being auctioned off on auction site eBay for the next ten days.

Precise replica

"The 2011 Nike Mag shoe was designed to be a precise replica of the original from Back to the Future II," says Nike.

"The aesthetic is an exact match, down to the contours of the upper, the glowing LED panel and the electroluminescent Nike in the strap

"The 2011 Nike Mag illuminates with the pinch of the "ear" of the high top, glowing for five hours per charge."

As aesthetically accurate as the replicas are, naturally, self-tightening functionality is not built-in to each pair. We have to assume that won't be invented until 2015.

Auctions began at 4:30am UK time on Friday morning and will run through to September 18th. Rest assured TechRadar will be lurking and ready to snipe you with two seconds left to go for the cheapest pair of Nike Mag shoes..

UPDATE: Well, maybe we won't be bidding after all. After less than an hour, a pair of size 11 Nike Mags are already up to $75,100. Great Scott!

Link: Nike (via Gizmodo)