Windows updates will soon get pushed over limited connections too

One of the tweaks Microsoft is making in the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update is forcing software patches over limited connections, or "metered connections" as Windows calls them - connections made over cell networks or with other restrictions.

As spotted by SuperSite Windows, updates will now be automatically downloaded and installed over metered connections, which hasn't previously been the case. According to a Microsoft spokesperson, this only applies to "critical fixes" and not large updates.

In other words, you should get the most important bug fixes and security patches without a lot of the optional extras, but as yet Microsoft hasn't been any more specific about how big or small a download will have to be to get under the threshold.

In the past some users have switched to or simulated metered connections to get more control over how Windows updates are downloaded and installed, but it looks like that option won't be available for much longer.

For those who are on metered connections it could cause a problem in terms of data limits or costs, but presumably Microsoft thinks it's worth the inconvenience for users to make sure Windows 10 is safely patched and running smoothly.

We're expecting the Creators Update to start rolling out from April 11, so we should have more details from Microsoft on the change before then. The significant upgrade is also bringing with it a bunch of features to benefit gamers and creative types.