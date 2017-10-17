WhatsApp's real-time location sharing lets your friends see where you're at

WhatsApp has now joined the likes of Google Maps and parent company Facebook in activating real-time location sharing for users.

The popular chat service announced that, starting today, users of its iOS and Android app will have the option to share their live location with family and friends for a set period of time. Users can also turn off location sharing whenever they choose.

Here's how to activate Live Location, as the feature is called: first, open up any chat. Go to the Attach button and select Location. A new option for "Share Live Location" will appear, allowing you to share your location for 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. Hit send, and you're set.

As is the case with all WhatsApp communications, Live Location is end-to-end encrypted, so only those in a chat can see it. If multiple people are sharing where they're at, each person's location will be visible on one map.

Facebook Messenger also has a Live Location feature, which lets users share their location with friends for up to 60 minutes.