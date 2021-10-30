Wales vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2021 autumn international from anywhere

The cream of the northern hemisphere get up close and personal with the rulers of the antipodes in what's sure to be belter of an autumn rugby union international. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Wales vs New Zealand live stream and watch online today.

Wales won the Six Nations in March, while New Zealand romped to victory in the Rugby Championship at the start of October, both teams losing just once on the path to glory.

Wales haven't got the better of the All Blacks in 68 years and, considering their absentees, New Zealander Wayne Pivac might be looking to just not get hammered.

He's essentially an entire team down, with his Premiership contingent, including Dan Biggar and Louis Rees-Zammit, ineligible to play, and injuries ruling out a whole host of stars.

The Kiwis, who have technically been on tour since early September, notched their biggest ever score last weekend, clobbering the USA to the tune of 104-14 in Maryland, and they'll be looking to fill their boots again.

Then again though, USA did manage to score two tries against them. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream and how to watch Wales vs New Zealand for FREE.

More great sport: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand FREE in the UK

Image Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 17 of the 20 autumn internationals in the UK, and Wales vs New Zealand is one of them. It kicks off at 5.15pm BST on Saturday evening, and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Wales vs All Blacks in New Zealand

Image Sky Sport is showing the Wales vs All Blacks game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 5.15am NZDT early on Sunday morning. If you wake up in time, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in Australia

Image In Australia you can tune in to Wales vs New Zealand on Stan Sport, though prepare for a super late night, as kick-off is set for 3.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Wales vs All Blacks live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in South Africa

Image Rugby fans looking to watch the Wales vs New Zealand game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 6.15pm SAST on Saturday evening. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Wales vs New Zealand

Image Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Wales vs New Zealand game in the US, with kick-off set for 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT on Saturday. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Wales vs New Zealand live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

Image Wales vs New Zealand kicks off at 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT on Saturday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.