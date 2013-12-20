Google to debut new wearable camera tech designed for Helpouts at CES

Google will debut new wearable cameras for use with Helpouts at CES 2014, video compression company Ambarella has announced.

The search giant partnered with the HD video compression experts to create the new wearable camera tech.

Ambarella called the tech "a new class of wearable cameras," one designed to help people doing various activities connect with one another via Helpouts.

"Ambarella-based wearable cameras with Helpouts will enable instructors to see live video from the trainee's perspective, or vice versa, supporting interactive teaching of sports, fitness, art, cooking, engineering or any other hands-on activity," the company said in the announcement.

Put it on your face

We've yet to see these new wearable cameras, but Ambarella said they have a small form factor so users retain full mobility.

They record full HD video and then stream it live in real time to the Google Helpouts server over Wi-Fi or via mobile hotspots.

The cameras use Ambarella's A7LW camera SoC with in-motion image stabilization, low power consumption, and low light recording capabilities.

"Helpouts allow people to get expert advice in real time over video," said Google Vice President of Engineering Udi Manber. "With easy-to-use wearable cameras, the other person sees what you see, and the interaction becomes efficient and simple."

Other than that Google has yet to issue a statement about the cameras, but we're looking forward to seeing more at CES.

Maybe this answers the question of whether wearable tech is any use to businesses?