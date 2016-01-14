Mad Max sweeps up in Oscar 2016 nominations, gets Best Picture nod

The 2016 Oscar nominations have been announced, and George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the leading contenders with a total of 10 nominations, with Ex Machina also picking up a few nods.
Mad Max has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography, while Miller got a Best Director nomination for the film. You can read our interview with the man himself here.
Although Steve Jobs didn't get a Best Picture nomination (criminally), Michael Fassbender was nominated for Best Actor for his role as the Apple founder, and Kate Winslet nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her part as Joanna Hoffman.
Ex Machina, Mad Max, The Martian, The Revenant and Star Wars: The Force Awakens are all up the Visual Effects award. The Force Awakens is also up for Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, while Ex Machina got a nod for Original Screenplay.
The Revenant leads the way with nominations in 12 categories.
The full list of nominations is below.
Best Picture
Mad Max Fury Road
Brooklyn
The Big Short
Bridge Of Spies
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
Best Director
Adam McKay - The Big Short
George Miller - Mad Max: Fury Road
Lenny Abrahamson - Room
Alejandro González Iñárritu - The Revenant
Tom McCarthy - Spotlight
Best Actress
Brie Larson - Room
Charlotte Rampling - 45 years
Jennifer Lawrence - Joy
Cate Blanchett - Carol
Saorise Ronan - Brooklyn
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston - Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant
Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs
Matt Damon - The Martian
Eddie Redmayne - The Danish Girl
Best Supporting Actor
Christian Bale - The Big Short
Tom Hardy - The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo - Spotlight
Mark Rylance - Bridge Of Spies
Sylvester Stallone - Creed
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Jason Leigh - The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara - Carol
Rachel McAdams - Spotlight
Alicia Vikander - The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs
Best Visual Effects
Ex Machina
Mad Max Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Editing
The Big Short
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Spotlight
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Original Song
Earned it - Fifty Shades Of Grey
Manta Ray - Racing Extinction
'Til It Happens To You - The Hunting Ground
Simple Song No. 3 - Youth
Writing's On The Wall - Spectre
Best Cinematography
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Hateful Eight
The Revenant
Sicario
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Big Short
Carol
The Martian
Brooklyn
Room
Best Original Screenplay
Bridge Of Spies
Ex Machina
Inside Out
Spotlight
Straight Outta Compton
Best Animated Short Film
Bear Story
Prologue
We Can't live Without Cosmos
Sanjay's Super Team
World Of Tomorrow
Best Foreign Language
Theeb
A War
Mustang
Son Of Saul
Best Live Action Short Film
Day One
Ave Maria
Everything Will Be OK
Stutterer
Shok
Best Documentary Short
Body Team 12
Chau: Beyond The Lines
Spectres Of The Shoah
A Girl In The River
Last Day Of Freedom
Best Documantary Feature
Amy
Cartel Land
The Look Of Silence
What Happened Miss Simone
Winter On Fire: Ukraine's Fight For Freedom
Best Sound Mixing
Bridge Of Spies
Mad Max: Fury Road
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Martian
The Revenant
Best Sound Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Martian
The Revenant
Sicario
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
The 100-Year-Old Man who Climbed Out The Window And Disappeared
Best Costume Design
Carol
Cinderella
The Danish Girl
Mad Max Fury Road
The Revenant