UFC 264 live stream: how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 online tonight from anywhere

Las Vegas is buzzing, the UFC Octagon is rocking and soon enough Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be ripping shreds off one another to finally to decide which of them is the ultimate fighter. Anticipation is high for a classic end to their trilogy, and below we have all the information you're going to need to live stream UFC 264 online and watch Poirier vs McGregor 3.

The pair first locked horns at UFC 178 back in 2014, with infamous Irish star McGregor walking away victorious with a TKO in under two minutes. After a seven-year gap, they met once more at UFC 257 back in January, with Poirier this time turning out the victor.

Watch UFC 264: live stream Poirier vs McGregor 3 Date: Saturday, July 10 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST (Sun) Poirier vs McGregor time (approx): midnight ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST (Sun) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

That leaves the pair tied at one win each going into this blockbuster deciding bout. It will mean one step closer to a title shot but, perhaps even more importantly to these guys, some ultimate bragging rights for years to come.

That's the main event, but the card's notional co-main event sees a welterweight head-to-head between Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson faces #2 ranked Gilbert Burns. Both are looking to be considered for a title shot, so expect no ground to be given in The Octagon.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream and watch UFC 264 online today - no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing a UFC 264 live stream on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the event can still watch via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN service. It's a nifty, affordable bit of software that lets you access content from your home country. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

Watch a UFC 264 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.



UFC 264 live stream: how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 in the US

The exclusive rights for US coverage is with ESPN Plus UFC, meaning it is the one place to watch it. The event is happening right now, with Poirier and McGregor expected to enter the Octagon some time from 12am ET / 9pm PT - depending on the pace of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. Each of them also lets you watch on the ESPN Plus app. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $69.99 to watch UFC 264. 2. UFC 264 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of this great value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the UFC 264 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone! 3. UFC 264 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 264 for $83.98 and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So that's a jam-packed 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - think all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. - Click here to learn more about ESPN Plus and sign up

How to live stream UFC 264 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, Austria and Spain, for example). That's thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.View Deal

How to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3: live stream UFC 264 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK and Ireland right now, but unlike most UFC cards on the network, this blockbuster bill is a pay-per-view affair. The PPV will set you back £19.95 and you'll need to tune into BT Sport Box Office for all the action from Vegas, with coverage of the main show starting at 3am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Poirier and McGregor are expected to enter the Octagon after 5am. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Poirier vs McGregor 3: live stream UFC 264 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream in Canada this month. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, July 10.

UFC 264 live stream: how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 online in Australia

You'll find UFC 264 and Poirier vs McGregor 3 available on PPV in Australia, with the main provider being Foxtel Main Event and will set you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 12pm AEST on Sunday, July 11 which means you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. Poirier and McGregor are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 2pm AEST. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass .

Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream: how to watch UFC 264 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Poirier vs McGregor live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, July 11 to get all the action. The headline Poirier vs McGregor 3 fight is expected any time from 4pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

UFC 264 full card and highlights

The Poirier vs McGregor 3 fight tops a stacked UFC 264 bill that also sees a highly-anticipated welterweight clash between title contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson act as the co-main event.

Burns will be looking to bounce back following the heartache of a title fight defeat to UFC 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 earlier this year. The loss ended a six-fight win streak for “Durinho” and upended his rapid rise in the welterweight division. This match-up is by no means an easing back into the groove for Burns, with Thompson’s seemingly umatchable striking skills likely to cause him serious trouble.

Full UFC 264 card for Saturday, July 10.

MAIN CARD

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (Lightweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson (Welterweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy (Heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya (Women Bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley vs Louis Smolka (Bantamweight)

PRELIMS

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira (Welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria (Featherweight)

EARLY PRELIMS

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye (Women Flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares (Middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera (Flyweight)

Yaozong Hu vs Alen Amedovski (Middleweight)

Poirier vs McGregor 3 preview and predictions

The legacy of both fighters is at stake here in this third and one presumes final fight between the two, with many pundits tipping it to be the best fight of the trilogy. With both fighters having been beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past, neither fighter will want to have a deciding defeat in this trilogy bout as another black mark on their record.

While Poirier undoubtedly has the lesser profile of the two fighters, the Louisiana-born star is nevertheless ranked as the no.1 contender in the Lightweight division and boasts a 27-6 record. McGregor, meanwhile sits at no.6 in the rankings with a 22-5 record, and, perhaps significantly, hasn't won inside the octagon since January last year.

With the stakes high in a potentially career defining fight, we expect a cagey start resulting in a fight that's likely to go three rounds. This could in turn suit Poirier, who has regularly marked himself out as one of the UFC's most resilient performers.

Who is Conor McGregor?

Despite some recent high-profile defeats, Dublin-born McGregor remains MMA's biggest star. The first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously, the former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champ is the biggest PPV draw in franchise history and the first to hold KO finishes in Featherweight, Lightweight and Welterweight classes.

While his career began in 2008, and took to the UFC in 2013, the Irish fighter has fought in some of MMA's biggest fights and is one of the most formidable opponents on the roster.

Who is Dustin Poirier?

Nicknamed 'The Diamond', the former interim Lightweight champion's storied career has seen him claim wins over four former UFC champions.

Boasting an impressive 20 / 27 wins by knockout or submission. Poirier remains a force to be reckoned with, with his raw power set to once again provide a contrast to McGregor's famed hard and fast approach to fights.

Poirier vs McGregor 3: recent results

The last meeting between these two fighters back in January marked both fighters last appearances in the Octagon.

That fight saw McGregor left stunned on his return from retirement at Abu Dhabi's Fight Island.

While Notorious edged the first round, a flurry of punches saw Poirier seal a famous TKO knockout deep into round two.