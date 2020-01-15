UFC 246 live stream: how to watch McGregor vs Cerrone from anywhere this weekend

For most UFC fans, a UFC 246 live stream will be a big one - the return of the infamous (some may even say Notorious) Conor McGregor. After an unstoppable period, McGregor faced multiple losses and an eventual disgraced exit from UFC. But now he is back well over a year since his last appearance in the Octagon.

UFC 246 - where and when? UFC 246 will kick off on Saturday, January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Prelim coverage will start at around 8pm ET, 5pm PT and for those in the UK, an early 1am BST. For the main card, the time to tune in will be 10pm ET, 7pm PT and 3am BST. ESPN+ is your place to watch in the US and we have further details below.

And with a history like McGregor's - UFC's fastest knockout, first fighter to hold two simultaneous belts and a 21-4 record - he would need a pretty big name to make his triumphant return. Enter, Donald Cerrone.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is a fighter sitting comfortably with a 36-13 win ratio, making him the record holder for both the most UFC wins and most finishes. In other words, a UFC 246 live stream will see two record-holding fighters go head-to-head.

But it is not all about the title fight. Holly Holm will be facing Raquel Pennington. After defeating Ronda Rousey to take the Bantamweight women's title, Holm seemed on top of the world. Now she's clawing her way back up after a number of big losses. Can she defeat Pennington and regain her fearsome reputation?

No matter which fight you're tuning in to see, we're here to help you find a UFC 246 live stream. Scroll down to find out details for watching it live from the US, UK, Canada and pretty much anywhere else in the world.

Live stream UFC 246 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the country to watch UFC 246 when it happens. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a country where the fights are airing and watch this main card just as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN in the world. That's because ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) has proved itself as giving super fast connections, watertight security and is just really, really easy to download and use. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc, too. Plus, if you sign up to a year of ExpressVPN, you'll get 3 months extra FREE and a rather tasty 49% off the usual monthly rate.

How to watch UFC 246 online in the US exclusively on ESPN

In the States trying to watch UFC 246? ESPN+ has had the exclusive rights for the past year meaning it is the one place to watch it. How much that costs depends on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98. That won't just buy you the UFC 246 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 246 for $64.99. A price that recently increased, not that the biggest PPV fighter returning has anything to do with that! You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday, January 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. And don't worry if you want to grab the pay-per-view but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 246 live stream from abroad.

Live stream UFC 246 in the UK

UK fans trying to watch McGregor score another win? Luckily, it is easy to watch, simply head on over to BT Sport to catch all of the action. The bad news is that this is a pay-per-view event only, meaning you will have to pay £19.95 to live stream UFC 246. You can catch the full coverage of all the preliminary cards shown from 1am in the early hours of Sunday on BT Sport. Don't feel like staying up that late? BT also shows spoiler-free replays of the fight so you can catch all of the action the next day. You'll need to head to BT Sport Box Office to buy the pay-per-view. The coverage is available on services and devices like Sky, Virgin TV, Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Watch a UFC 246 stream in Australia

Anyone in Australia trying to watch UFC 246 will find Main Event will be the place to go. As a pay-per-view over in Australia, It will cost you $54.95 to catch the event. The event will be airing Down Under on the Sunday, January 19 at 2pm and then will be replaying at 8pm and then every 6 hours from 6am.

The UFC 246 card in full:

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (Welterweight)



Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington (Woman's Bantamweight)



Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene (Heavyweight)



Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso (Woman's Strawweight)



Anthony Pettis vs Diego Ferreira (Lightweight)

Prelims



Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (Women's Flyweight)



Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (Featherweight)



Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast (Lightweight)



Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson (Featherweight)

Early Prelims

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet (Light Heavyweight)



Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov (Flyweight)



Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne (Bantamweight)

Sabina Mazo vs JJ Aldrich (Women's Flyweight)