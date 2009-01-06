Sling Media to show off iPhone app at MacWorld

Sling Media has revealed that it will demonstrate a working version of its SlingPlayer Mobile for iPhone at MacWorld.

The TV-shifting company showed off a proof of concept last year, but Sling Media is all set to show the nearly ready version of how its wares will work on one of the world's most popular smartphones.

With a Q1 date set for submitting the application to Apple in order to get it onto the app store, Sling Media is hoping to allow SlingBox owners the opportunity to stream to their handsets.

SlingPlayer for Mac HD

Sling Media will also show off a prototype SlingPlayer for Mac HD (which will be free), so those lucky people with SlingBox Pro will be able to stream in high def to their Macs.

For those not familiar with the Sling phenomenon, it is a set-top box that connects to your broadband connection and allows you to watch your television (and change channels) from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection on a laptop or some mobile devices.

"SlingPlayer Mobile is ideally suited for the iPhone's large touchscreen display and I know iPhone users are eagerly anticipating the application's availability," said Blake Krikorian, co-founder and CEO of Sling Media.

"Add to that HD streaming support for SlingBox PRO-HD customers and live TV support on our video entertainment site, Sling.com, and you can see Sling Media is committed to delivering great solutions for Mac users."

No price has yet been determined for the iPhone app.