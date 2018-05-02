This action camera will let you see in the dark

This is the SiOnyx Aurora action camera, but rather than just being another GoPro wannabe it does things a little differently, as it's claimed to be the first day/night camera of its kind.

The Aurora, which hit its $50,000 Kickstarter goal in under four hours, features a large 1.0-inch sensor (substantially larger than those found in most action cameras) that's teamed with SiOnyx's new semiconductor process, which is said to dramatically enhance infrared sensitivity.

While the Aurora can't record in 4K, it is capable of shooting up to 60fps at 720p, and this reduced resolution, along with the processing tech, enables the Aurora to record low-light scenes at 10x the brightness of a typical CMOS sensor according to SiOnyx.

The Aurora features a dedicated switch to flick between daylight, twilight and night shooting modes, and you can capture movies, stills and timelapse imagery.

Its tough credentials don't appear quite as impressive as a GoPro's, but they're pretty good nonetheless, with an IP67 waterproof rating enabling the camera to be submerged in 1m / 3.3ft of static water for up to 30 minutes.

The Aurora also features an integrated compass, accelerometer and GPS, as well as stereo audio, a color/monochrome display, Wi-Fi connectivity, 32GB microSD storage. There's a supporting app for iOS and Android devices.

If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the Aurora, SiOnyx is offering early bird backers who pledge $559 (about £410 or AU$745) a unit at 30% off the retail price of $799; the UK and Australia retail price is to be confirmed, but that converts to about t £585 or AU$1,065. Shipping is expected to begin in July.