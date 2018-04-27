The likely culprit for slow iOS 11 adoption? All of those bugs

Compared to Android Oreo, which you’ll find only on 4.6% of Google phones around the globe, iOS 11 adoption is stellar at 76% of all compatible iPhones.

Despite this incredible number and stark contrast, there may be reason for Apple to worry: fewer users have taken the leap to install iOS 11 than previous operating system updates. Compared to the 79% of iPhone owners who installed iOS 10, the 3% difference may seem minuscule on paper, but in reality it’s a sizable disparity. That’s millions of people who have hit 'remind me later' at every prompt to update their iPhones.

The reason for the fall in adoption? It’s hard to pin it on one or two things – nah, it’s actually pretty easy. From the outset, iOS 11 was targeted more to iPad power users than iPhones, though it brings a fair amount of changes and features to phones. It also brought a heck of a lot of issues, which we’ve been busy keeping track of in our too-long list of iOS 11 problems.

iOS 12 adoption will likely be higher

Apple enjoys patting itself on the back for high adoption numbers, and for good reason. It’s a really impressive feat to have so many of its users making the jump to new software. Though the number of iOS 10 to iOS 11 converts isn’t as high as years before, there’s little doubt that Apple won’t mention it positively at WWDC 2018, especially framed in comparison to Android’s continued struggle to widely spread – perhaps Project Treble will change the story with Android P.

iOS 12 is right around the corner, and based on early reports, Apple looks to be focusing primarily on tweaking what’s inside of the experience rather than providing much in the way of exciting, new features. Normally, an update with few highlights might see adoption numbers falling further, but we don’t expect this to happen for the new Apple software.

Sure, it’s possible that iOS 11 users may not see much of a reason to upgrade from a feature standpoint. But one look at our iOS 11 problems page shows that, figuratively speaking, some users feel like they’re on a burning boat and will likely jump toward anything that offers to save them. Hopefully, iOS 12 makes good on that trust.

