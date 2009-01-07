LG debuts HDTV with wireless HDMI

Every CES has its share of stunning TVs. And this year LG is turning heads with its new LHX Slim Wireless LED Backlight HDTV.

The LHX is a 55-inch, 0.97-inch thick, 1080p TV – a showcase for a range of LG's newest technologies, such as: TrueMotion 240Hz, LED backlighting, the Mark Levinson-tuned invisible speaker system, Clear Voice II dialogue enhancement and Picture Wizard, an idiot-proof calibration tool.

Wireless HDMI

Most notably, the LHX features Wireless HDMI technology. This enables uncompressed 1080p video to be beamed from a separate media box to the HDTV. No wires required.

It's not the first example of Wireless HDMI in an HDTV. Last year, Sony crammed it into the Bravia KDL-40ZX1. Expect more TV manufacturers to adopt the technology this year.

The LHX was the undeniable highlight of the LG press conference on Wednesday. The photos just don't do it justice. Have a look at the full specification below:

• Full HD 1080p via Uncompressed Wireless Transmission from media box

• TruMotion 240 Hz

• LED backlighting with Local Dimming

• 2,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

• 24p Real Cinema (5:5 Pulldown)

• Intelligent Sensor

• ISFccc Ready

• Four (4) HDMI V. 1.3 with Deep Color

• USB 2.0 for access to digital music and photos (MP3, JPEG)

• LG SimpLink™ (HDMI-CEC)

• Smart Energy Saving Plus

• LG Core Technologies (Invisible Speaker System, AV Mode II, Picture Wizard, Clear Voice II)