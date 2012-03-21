Sky Anytime+ officially opened up to all

Sky has announced that its Anytime+ on-demand offering is now available to all Sky customers and not just those kitted out with Sky Broadband.

It's been a busy day for Sky, which also announced it is taking its bounty of content to another on-demand level with Now TV.

While this isn't happening until the summer, Anytime+ is available to all Sky customers now - it was teased back in January that this would be happening - as long as you have broadband connectivity.

Sky has bolstered its Anytime+ line-up of late, with more content added to its Sky Store and the addition of ITV archive content to the service.

The BBC will also be bringing content to Anytime+ - this is set to come 'later this year'.

Flexible service

Speaking about the announcement, Luke Bradley-Jones, Director of TV Products, Sky commented: "It's great to be able to bring our on demand service Sky Anytime+ to even more customers, helping them to get more out of their Sky subscription.

"We already know how popular Sky Anytime+ is and how the flexibility of the service gives customers more choice and control over how they watch an amazing range of content.

"We've seen strong demand for it to date which we hope to increase now that the service is available with any broadband provider."

The news coincides with the launch of a new Sky+HD 1TB box which also has 1TB capacity for Anytime+ content.