Super-smart portable speaker joins Harman Kardon's chic Citation series

The Harman Kardon Citation family of high-end speakers is about to get a little bigger, as the company announces the addition of four new models announced at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.



Comprising a portable speaker, soundbar, subwoofer, and bedside speaker, the new models join the likes of the Harman Kardon Citation One in the Scandi-chic home audio series.

With the familiar architectural build of their predecessors, the new speakers are kitted out with chic fabric grilles, and will be available in black and gray color schemes at some point between March and May this year.

A speaker for every occasion

First up in the new lineup is the Citation 200. This portable speaker comes with an eight-hour battery life, charging base, and an IPX4 waterproof rating, making it suitable for listening outdoors (if not in the shower). Coming in at £279.99 / $299.95 (about AU$430), it's more expensive than the Citation One – however, it's far cheaper than the Sonos Move, which currently sits at the top of our list of the best portable speakers you can buy in 2020.

If you'd rather keep your music indoors, there's the £179.99 / $199.99 (about AU$290) Citation Oasis, a bedside speaker that features a built-in alarm clock and a wireless charging pad so you can top your phone up as you snooze – meanwhile, a sleep mode option automatically turns off the speaker's Wi-Fi to save precious energy.

The Harman Kardon Citation Oasis (Image credit: Harman Kardon)

For home cinema enthusiasts, the Citation MultibeamTM 700 is Harman Kardon's latest soundbar, featuring a color LCD display, virtual surround sound, and no less than seven speaker drivers for a powerful, immersive sound. Costing £449.99 / $449.99 (about AU$650), it's the most expensive of the new speakers.

For bassheads, this soundbar can be paired with the £379.99 / $399.95 (about AU$580) Ciatation Sub S, a compact wireless subwoofer – and real cinephiles can hook these devices to the Citation Surround or Tower speakers for low latency, wireless surround sound.

With the option to use each speaker alone or as part of a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system, every model in the Harman Kardon Citation range comes with Google Assistant built-in.

That means you can control the entire system with your voice alone, as well as controlling your smart home devices and asking Google Assistant questions – and with support for Chromecast and AirPlay alongside Bluetooth, there are lots of music streaming platforms to choose from.

