Official Telstra NRL app arrives for Windows Phone 8

Just in time for the the second State of Origin match tonight, the Telstra official 2014 NRL app is now available for Windows Phone 8.

Though the app has been on iOS and Android devices for some time, it is now available through the Windows Phone Store for free starting from today.

But while the app is free (and you don't need to be a Telstra customer to access it), you'll still need to purchase an NRL Digital Pass to access the premium live and on-demand features - including the ability to watch tonight's Origin match live.

The digital pass costs $1.99 weekly, $8.65 monthly and $89.99 for an annual pass, and it comes with a 2 week free trial period.

