Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could have RGB lighting on the hinge

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most recognizable and polarizing smartphones of all time, but a new patent suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might stand out even more.

Back in March 2019, Samsung filed a patent for an 'Electronic device including indicator', which was later published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on October 1, 2020, and spotted by LetsGoDigital.

Images based on the patent and created by LetsGoDigital, some of which you can see below, show a Galaxy Z Fold 2-like device with a light strip on the hideaway hinge (a kind of hinge that will be seen only when the device is fully or partly closed).

What the phone could look like (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

As you can see, the RGB lighting could span almost the entire length of the spine, and would not only add more flair to the package but could also be used as a notification LED, to alert you to incoming calls or messages.

Getting notifications this way could also be an attempt to reduce the number of times the foldable is unnecessarily opened, limiting potential wear and tear.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung offers the option to customize the color of the hinge, as it has now become an iconic design element, so using RGB lighting on the hinge instead could take that to the next level.

However, it is currently too early to tell if this idea will ever see the light of day, or which devices will sport it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be the most likely candidate, but it is probably almost a year away at the time of writing.

Other features we might see in that phone include an improved UTG (ultra-thin glass) implementation in partnership with Corning, and S Pen stylus support. Rumors also point at an in-display selfie camera.

Before that, we should see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 and maybe even the company's first affordable foldable, which could finally give this product category some mass market appeal.

