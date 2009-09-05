In pictures: Samsung M1, R1 and R0 PMPs

Samsung unveiled a whole host of new portable media players at this year's IFA, and TechRadar was on-board to get some hands-on action with the impressive devices.

First up was Samsung's premium PMP, the YP-M1. Tegra powered and sporting a 3.3-inch AMOLED display, the player is a slim, beautiful looking thing which has all the looks of a mobile phone.

Being Tegra powered means that the device has packed some hefty power into its diminutive frame. The chip, made by Nvidia, gives the M1 the clout to show HD-resolution video.

The speed of the device was clear to see when we tried it out. Flicking from audio to video was a breeze, and quick with it.

The touchscreen, which is powered by TouchWiz, was also nice and responsive, with menus being easy to traverse. Within only a few minutes, we had pretty much mastered most of the menu system.

Most video and audio formats seem to be cared for and when it comes to capacity, Samsung is offering the M1 in both 8GB and 32GB.

This pitches the player at very much the iPod touch crowd, but it's pretty much certain Apple will trump this storage capacity when it announces an update to its iPod range next week.

Looks-wise, the Samsung YP-M1 is a great machine, with a 3D interface which is Flash-based. Being that it uses Flash technology, it also has the ability to run 3D Flash games. We didn't get to try out this feature, however.

The player is also DivX-compatible, and uses a 'drag and drop' operation to get files on and the device.

Sound is great, too, with the player using DNSe 3.0 (Digital Natural Sound Engine) technology.

While there's no word on pricing yet, the Samsung YP-M1 should be hitting stores later this month.