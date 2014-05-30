HTC One Wear tipped as smartwatch rival to Moto 360

Wearables are all the rage with consumer electronics companies these days, and HTC isn't about to sit on the sidelines and watch (pun intended) the likes of Motorola or Samsung bask in all the glory.

TK Tech News had filed a report from Taiwan, with sources there revealing the extent of HTC's ambitions to jump squarely into the smartwatch market with a device tentatively known as One Wear.

Expected to launch in late August or early September of this year, the gadget was apparently demonstrated to the lucky folks at TK, who described it as featuring a round design similar to Motorola Mobility's upcoming Moto 360.

Furthermore, HTC appears to be planning to release both "polycarbonate and metal flavors" of the One Wear, an approach that seems to be working out well for the Taiwanese manufacturer with its HTC One (M8) smartphone line.

What to Wear?

Although the initial report stopped short of revealing what HTC's smartwatch might actually look like, SlashGear did some additional digging and turned up the image you see below.

Just a peek for now (Credit: SlashGear)

One appears to show part of a metallic wristband presumably attached to the One Wear, while the other shows a trio of icons for notebook, music and camera apps, although they curiously seem to be formatted for a square display.

It remains to be seen if HTC incorporates an actual camera lens into the One Wear as Samsung did with the Galaxy Gear, but the report suggests the icon could indicate some kind of "remote shutter button" presumably capable of controlling the camera of a connected HTC smartphone.

Last but not least, the follow-up report claims HTC One Wear will be powered by Google's fledgling Android Wear software platform - not a big surprise, given everyone but Samsung appears to be jumping on that bandwagon.