Poland vs England live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier from anywhere

With his second-string waltzing to a 4-0 win over Andorra on Sunday following his first team's comfortable win over Hungary, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions now face arguably their last big test of World Cup 2022 qualifying. Read on for your full guide to getting an Poland vs England live stream and watch this clash no matter where in the world you are.

Led by goal scoring sensation Robert Lewandowski, Poland currently sit second in the pool on ten points, five points behind England. Paulo Sousa's side have scored 11 goals from their last two games, racking up seven in their most recent fixture against San Marino. However, that match also saw the microstate minnows chalk up their first World Cup Qualifying goal in eight years.

A defeat here for the hosts could see them fall out of the crucial top two in the group, with surprise package Albania - who are just one point behind the Poles - looking to pounce.

Having rotated his side on Sunday, England boss Southgate looks likely to revert back to a more familiar line-up with the likes of Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all set to return to the starting 11.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Poland vs England online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Poland vs England live stream FREE in UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that Poland vs England is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Poland vs England kicks off at 7.45pm BST, with ITV's coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Poland vs England from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the game, don't sweat it.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier football online from anywhere

Poland vs England live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show Poland vs England in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch an Poland vs England live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Poland vs England if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 4.45am AEST on Thursday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can I live stream Poland vs England in Canada?

It's not good news for Canucks looking to watch this game, sadly, with no broadcaster in the region set to show this game. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).



Live stream Poland vs England in New Zealand