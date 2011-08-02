New additions to Vitruvian tripod range announced

Giottos has expanded its range of Vitruvian tripods to include new compact portrable models.

The new models are split into two sections, the VGRN8225 and the VGRN9225 which can hold up to 4kg and the VGRN8255 and VGRN9255 which can hold up to 6kg weight.

All tripods in the VRGN range feature reverse technology legs which can fold through 180 degrees, allowing the tripod to fold into a compact and portable unit.

The VGRN9255 and VGRN8255 include a built in monopod,

The smaller tripods (8225 and 9225) fold down to just under 33cm while the medium size (8255 and 9255) fold down to 40cm.

Lightweight

Manufacturerd using either 7-layer carbon fibre or aliminium tubing, the lightest tripod weighs just under a kilogram.

Both the smaller tripods have an operating height of 118cm, with the centre coloumn extending to reach 135cm.

The bigger tripods weigh between 1.38 and 1.55kg and have an operating height of 142cm, further extendable to 165cm with the centre column extended.

The new tripods are fitted with a compact ball and socket head equipped with a quick release plate, spirit levels and pan lock. All feature five section legs and splittable centre column for low-level use.

Tripod castings are made from a forged aliminium alloy for strength, while the twist leg locks require only a 1/8 turn to lock and unlock making the tripod quick to set up.

All VGRN tripods come with a carry bag and 5 year warranty.

The new tripods will retail between £220 and £450.