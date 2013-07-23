Fujifilm unveils future lens releases

Fujifilm has updated its lens road map to reveal the plans it has for introducing new lenses to its X interchangeable lens camera system.

The roadmap shows that by early 2014, 10 of the XF (higher quality) lenses will be on the market, while an additional two XC ("compact and casual") lenses will also be available. Add these to the three Zeiss lenses already announced, and you've got 15 available for the range.

Fuji says that it is creating the new lenses based on feedback and requests from users.

XC lenses are suited to the Fuji X-M1 compact system camera, announced earlier this year to be a more affordable option in the X range. XC lenses feature all-glass elements and are designed to be lightweight and portable.

More zoom

The first XC lens, a 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 standard zoom, was announced alongside the Fuji X-M1, but now Fujifilm has announced a second XC lens. The 50-230 f/4.5-f/6.7 optic will offer the equivalent focal length of 75-350mm. This lens will be available by the end of 2013.

Other lenses that should be seeing the light of day in the next few months include an XF 10-24mm f/4 and an XF 56mm f/1.2 lens. An XF 27mm f/2.8 pancake lens was also introduced at the same time as the Fuji X-M1.

Currently Fuji has three compact system cameras on the market, the Fuji X-Pro1, the Fuji X-E1 and the Fuji X-M1, each aimed at slightly different audiences.

Pricing and exact release dates of the new lenses have yet to be revealed.