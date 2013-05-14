Canon offers world's first commercial lens with built-in teleconverter

The teleconverter is engaged and disengaged with a flick of the lever

We've seen a prototype of the EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x a couple of times, but even as recently as March, Canon was unable to confirm whether it would come to market.

However, Canon has now announced that this optic, which incorporates a 1.4x teleconverter for the first time in a commercial lens, will go on sale from June with an RRP of £11,999.99 (AU$11,563, US$11,799).

When the teleconverter is in use the focal length range of the lens changes to 280-560mm.

Canon has also included its Image Stabilizer system which is claimed to extend the safe hand-holding shutter speed by up to 4EV. A new mode, IS Mode 3, has been added which only applies the stabilisation at the point of exposure to maximise the range of compensation available.

The lens has both fluorite and Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) lens elements, to help minimise chromatic aberration and colour blurring. Canon's Advanced anti-reflection SubWavelength Structure Coating (SWC) and Super Spectra Coating also reduce ghosting and flare.

Fluorine coatings on the front and rear lens elements are designed to help keep the lens' surface clean, while a dust and water-resistant construction allows photographers to shoot in challenging weather conditions.

USM Focusing

The EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x features Canon's ring-type Ultrasonic Motor providing fast, quiet autofocusing. However, there's also full-time manual override to allow photographers to focus manually at any moment when using AF.

Canon's Power Focus (PF) mode increases versatility during movie shooting with the EOS-1D C or EOS-1D X, enabling photographers to create a pull-focus effect at one of two speeds, by twisting the focus recall ring and stopping at a pre-set distance.

With full manual override, you can take control of the shot at any time

EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x key features: