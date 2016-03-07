Waiting for Windows 10 Mobile? You won't have to for much longer

After missing its original target date by a long shot, Microsoft now plans to roll out Windows 10 Mobile this month for Lumia phones still rocking Windows Phone 8.

The upgrade will reportedly launch after the monthly service update is completed for the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL, two models with the platform already installed, according to VentureBeat.

Originally, the Windows 10 upgrade and maintenance update were expected to drop simultaneously last month, which had already been delayed from its prior release window in January. That in turn was a delay from the original target of December of last year.

Once prepared, Microsoft plans for a sort of opt-in release, where users can get the new software by manually downloading it to their phones. After an unspecified amount of time - most likely once any launch bugs have been squashed - the company will automatically push Windows 10 Mobile to compatible phones.

While we hope the third time's the charm, Lumia owners stuck with Windows 8 for months longer than anticipated may have lost their patience and upgraded to a 950, if not jumped ship entirely.

Thankfully, it appears that the extra time is being used to ensure the latest edition of Windows is optimized for older platforms, and less the restructuring issues currently faced by Microsoft's game development studios.