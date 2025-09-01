Windows Mobile Plans are being cut for good - here's what we know, and what you can do next

Microsoft says Mobile Plans set to shut down from February 2026

A “more integrated experience” via Windows Settings is coming

Carriers need to upgrade their websites to support Windows’ new system

Microsoft has confirmed plans to end support for Mobile Plans beginning February 27, 2026, with the app set to be removed from Windows and the Microsoft Store with immediate effect.

The company explained in a blog post that it wants to, “simplify how you connect your PC to mobile data,” adding users can still link to mobile networks going forward, just not through the soon-to-be-deprecated app.

Following the change, users will be able to buy and manage cellular plans via the browser and the Windows Setting app.

You can still use cellular data

Going forward, Microsoft has promised a much “more integrated experience” going forward with no need for additional apps – “just a direct link between Windows and your mobile operator’s website.”

Once users purchase and activate data plans on their carrier’s website, Windows Settings will help them share device identifiers like EID and IMEI securely with carriers, which can automatically provision eSIMs with no codes or QRs required.

Windows Insiders can already use this feature today, but the public release won’t come until the last half of 2025.

For those who have already connected their PCs to a mobile network the old way, existing connections will continue to work as normal. But instead of managing them via the Mobile Plans interface, users will need to use their operator’s website instead.

Microsoft promises to update its documentation ahead of the change for up-to-date guidance.

Although the experience involves little more than a refreshed interface for end users, operators may be a little slower to respond. The company explained that carriers must adapt their systems to add the option of initiating the Windows activation flow (for sharing device identifiers).

They’ll have guidance from Microsoft, but that’s not to say they’ll act promptly – or at all.

“Select partners” had already joined a trial and feedback group in June 2025. TechRadar Pro asked Microsoft to confirm who these are, but we did not receive an immediate response.

In the meantime, though, the Mobile Plans app continues to work, so if you’re unsure whether your carrier is likely to support Microsoft’s new system immediately, best to sort things out now.