Microsoft has a new backup tool for businesses - but it doesn't actually back up your data

Windows Backup for Organizations launches with a unique twist

It keeps your Windows settings and a list of your apps

Disk imaging, file copies and disaster recovery aren’t included

Microsoft has been busy lately adding new features to Windows for business users, but its latest release, Windows Backup for Organizations, is a bit of a misnomer, as it doesn’t actually back up your data.

A new company blog announced the general availability of Windows Backup for Organizations, designed for Windows 10 or 11 Entra joined devices.

However, it’s not a full device backup so disk imaging, file copies or disaster recovery are not covered by the new tool.

Windows Backup for Organizations isn’t quite a full backup tool

The core functionality of the tool is backing up Windows settings and keeping a list of installed Microsoft Store apps. It’ll also restore settings and apps to the Start Menu on Windows 11 (22H2 or later).

Writing in the launch post, Microsoft Product Manager Miranda Leschke noted how it can help admins with resetting or migrating devices, and will support a smooth transition between Windows 10 and 11 – something many organizations have delayed, but an imminent task for many with the impending October 14, 2025 Windows 10 end of life deadline drawing nearer.

Windows 10 22H2 only works for backups, but Windows 11 22H2+ will work with backup and restore. Microsoft’s decision not to include restoration capabilities on its soon-to-be deprecated OS is another notable push towards Windows 11.

Disabled by default, IT admins must configure Backup and Restore policies for Windows Backup for Organizations.

From the point of restoration using the new tool, the remaining Out of the Box Experience (OOBE) is the same. After the OOBE is completed, user profiles and preferences will be automatically restored.