Microsoft has a new backup tool for businesses - but it doesn't actually back up your data
Windows Backup for Organizations doesn’t restore your data, just settings
- Windows Backup for Organizations launches with a unique twist
- It keeps your Windows settings and a list of your apps
- Disk imaging, file copies and disaster recovery aren’t included
Microsoft has been busy lately adding new features to Windows for business users, but its latest release, Windows Backup for Organizations, is a bit of a misnomer, as it doesn’t actually back up your data.
A new company blog announced the general availability of Windows Backup for Organizations, designed for Windows 10 or 11 Entra joined devices.
However, it’s not a full device backup so disk imaging, file copies or disaster recovery are not covered by the new tool.
Windows Backup for Organizations isn’t quite a full backup tool
The core functionality of the tool is backing up Windows settings and keeping a list of installed Microsoft Store apps. It’ll also restore settings and apps to the Start Menu on Windows 11 (22H2 or later).
Writing in the launch post, Microsoft Product Manager Miranda Leschke noted how it can help admins with resetting or migrating devices, and will support a smooth transition between Windows 10 and 11 – something many organizations have delayed, but an imminent task for many with the impending October 14, 2025 Windows 10 end of life deadline drawing nearer.
Windows 10 22H2 only works for backups, but Windows 11 22H2+ will work with backup and restore. Microsoft’s decision not to include restoration capabilities on its soon-to-be deprecated OS is another notable push towards Windows 11.
Disabled by default, IT admins must configure Backup and Restore policies for Windows Backup for Organizations.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
From the point of restoration using the new tool, the remaining Out of the Box Experience (OOBE) is the same. After the OOBE is completed, user profiles and preferences will be automatically restored.
You might also like
- Microsoft may have just saved admins a whole of work (and stress) when it comes to installing vital upgrades
- Fancy an upgrade? These are the best mobile workstations and best business laptops
- We’ve ranked the best cloud backup platforms
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.