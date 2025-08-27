Microsoft may have just saved admins a whole of work (and stress) when it comes to installing vital upgrades
Admins can now update Windows PCs much more easily
- Users will no longer need to apply Windows updates after first signing in
- By updating during the OOBE, PCs are protected from day one
- The change applies to Microsoft Entra joined and hybrid joined devices
Starting from September 2025, Windows 11 (22H2 or later) devices will be able to install quality updates during the Out of the Box Experience (OOBE) by default, which means it’s set to become even easier for admins to install updates during setup.
The change applies to Microsoft Entra joined and Entra hybrid joined devices.
For IT admins, they’ll see Windows now checks for and installs applicable updates on the final OOBE page so that users won’t need to apply any updates when they sign in for the first time.
Smoother Windows updates for all
“With Windows Autopilot and Microsoft Intune (or alternative management solutions), you can maintain seamless control over quality update behavior during provisioning, while ensuring alignment with organizational security and compliance requirements,” Microsoft Product Manager Victoria Wang wrote in a blog post,
The system requires that devices are running Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, Education or SE, and companies must be using Microsoft Intune to manage Windows quality updates.
The OOBE updating experience is also only available for those who have had the August 2025 OOBE zero-day patch or those imaged with the June 2025 Windows non-security update.
Because devices will be handed out to workers with the latest security and quality updates, companies can improve security and compliance right from day one. It also reduces burden on workers and IT teams after device handout.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
This marks a welcome change from the previous setup, which saw end users having to update their computers after receiving them.
The improvement comes as more companies update to Windows 11 ahead of the impending Windows 10 end of support in October 2025.
Canalys Research Manager Kieren Jessop explained that the commercial refresh cycle is now “providing vital momentum for the [PC] market” while consumers exercise more caution.
You might also like
- Ready to upgrade? These are the best business laptops and best mobile workstations
- Microsoft launches new hyper-powered disaster recovery service for Cloud PCs
- Desk workers should consider the best workstations
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.