Vodafone bucks trend, adds more data to Red plans

It's been just under a year since Vodafone launched its Red plans, and while other telcos have been accused of lowering data allowances, Vodafone is adding to the data allowances of its Red plans.

It's old $65 plan included 1.5GB of data, while $80 per month gave you 2.5GB and $100 gave 5GB.

Starting today, $100 will now give you 6GB of data and $80 a month jumps you to 4GB. Meanwhile, the $65 plan tier gets a price hike up to $70 a month, though you do get double the amount of data at 3GB for just $5 extra.

SIM only plans will see you spending $50 per month for 3GB, $60 per month for 4GB and $80 for 6GB.

Topped up

Similar to Optus' automatic tier-jumping for its My Plans, Vodafone has introduced automatic $10 data top-ups for an extra 1GB for new and upgrading customers, with no limit to how often the data top-up is added.

Existing customers will be prompted via SMS if they want to add a $10 1GB Data Booster, which will expire at the end of the month.

Vodafone has also introduced what it is calling the Data Workout, which will give new customers unlimited data usage for two months to help understand their usage patterns. Vodafone will then contact the user to help decide which plan best suits their data needs.

While all plans include unlimited national voice calls and SMS, as well as $5 Roam Like Home in 47 countries, each tier also now includes 300 international standard minutes per month to call anywhere in the world from Australia.