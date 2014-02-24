Samsung Galaxy S5 release date set for April 11

Samsung's latest gadgets will arrive in the wild on April 11 in 150 countries, the company revealed at the end of its MWC 2014 keynote.

Though no specific devices were called out, Samsung left us with an "all these devices will be available" line, so we're taking the company's word that we can expect its latest smartphone and smartwatches, including the Galaxy S5, Gear 2, Gear Fit and Gear 2 Neo to hit store shelves in mid-April.

Pricing is still a mystery, but Australian telcos Optus and Virgin Mobile were quick to announce that they will be carrying the S5 this morning, with Optus, Telstra and Vodafone opening up registrations today for anyone interested in the smartphone.

Turning up the Galaxy

Samsung has turned its focus to fitness and camera prowess with its latest devices; the Galaxy S5 drops the theatrics of the Galaxy S4 and goes for solid technological performance. It's even equipped with a heart rate monitor and fingerprint scanner for good measure.

The new Gear, Gear Fit and Gear 2 Neo continue where the Galaxy Gear left off, adding more pizzazz and style.

We'll see how Samsung prices these puppies, but until then, be sure to check out our hands on reviews to see if it's worth marking April 11 in your calendars.