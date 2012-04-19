Samsung Galaxy S2 ICS upgrade date confirmed for T-Mobile and Orange

Owners of a Samsung Galaxy S2 on Orange and T-Mobile have had an epic wait for their upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich, but that wait is almost over with April 22 now confirmed.

We've already seen the Ice Cream Sandwich update land on Galaxy S2 handsets for Three, O2 and Vodafone customers, as well as those who purchased their phone sim-free.

TechRadar contacted T-Mobile to find out the details and a network spokesperson said: "We've been working closely with Samsung on this, and we can confirm that we will be rolling out the ICS update for Samsung Galaxy S2 from 22nd April"

Better late than never

The network's claim that the reason for the delay was become it was working closely with Samsung on the update may come as a surprise to many, especially as the other networks have managed to get Ice Cream Sandwich out the door in a shorter time.

Upgrading to Android 4.0 will allow you to enjoy the new face unlock function, a redesigned menu system, data usage monitor, new camera functions and other general improvements.

So it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade saga is finally over. Where to now, you ask? Well, how about the Samsung Galaxy Note?