Samsung Galaxy Note Ice Cream Sandwich update delayed

Samsung Galaxy Note owners may feel hard done by as Samsung has announced the Ice Cream Sandwich (Android 4.0) update won't be landing on the handset until Q2 of 2012.

The Samsung Galaxy S2 is currently in the midst of receiving the Ice Cream Sandwich update and the Galaxy Note was expected to get the upgrade at the same time.

Samsung's latest press release now confirms a Q2 launch for Android 4.0 on the Galaxy Note, but also reveals the update will be accompanied by its new Premium Suite software.

It's worth bearing in mind that Q2 begins in April, so the wait might not be as long as it first seems.

S Pen optimised applications

The Premium Suite upgrade will include "extra multimedia features and a range of new S Pen optimised applications in addition to an OS upgrade to Android 4.0".

Among the new features are the S Pen optimised S Note and My Story apps. S Note allows user to combine their sketches and notes with other digital content, while My Story provides users with a way to create personalised digital cards.

You'll also get Video Everywhere in the new software package, which will allow you to watch video simultaneously while running any other applications on the Galaxy Note.

Simon Stanford, vice president of Samsung's UK Telecommunications & Networks Division said: "We are delighted to be able to offer our customers the Premium Suite upgrade which we hope will enrich their Galaxy Note experience and explore the devices' truly unique features."

Samsung is really looking to push the stylus-handset combo, but the delay in the Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade is bound to leave Galaxy Note customers unhappy.