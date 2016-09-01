Samsung Galaxy Note 7 delay confirmed in UK

Rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is about to get a large-scale recall have gained momentum, with confirmation that the brand is delaying the phone in the UK, sources have told TechRadar.

Update: We've now had another source, who wishes to remain anonymous, send us evidence that one of the UK networks has been asked to hold all Note 7 stock and recall it from stores at the request of Samsung. Presumably this will be spread to all networks - we're investigating that one now.

Additionally, Samsung has now provided TechRadar with an official statement on the matter:

"In response to questions on Galaxy Note7, we are conducting a thorough inspection. We will share the findings as soon as possible. Samsung is fully committed to providing the highest quality products to our consumers."

Original article follows below.

The Note 7 has been heavily linked with a global recall after two separate instances of fires while charging were reported, and now it seems Samsung is going to be pulling shipments while it investigates.

We've contacted Samsung UK, and received the following statement from a spokesperson (which may be among the best comments from any brand on any subject... ever): "Samsung are investigating the matter."

The reports of a possible recall began in Australia, where a spokesperson told Gizmodo that "shipments of Galaxy Note 7 are being temporarily delayed for additional quality assurance inspections".

They're apparently a bit chattier over there.

UK – no way

This new update suggests that if you're waiting for your Note 7 model you could be waiting another couple of months (in the UK at least, with other territories yet to confirm) as Samsung double-checks the safety of its new phablet.

A quick scan of the sites offering Samsung Galaxy Note 7 deals show that Carphone Warehouse and Mobile Phones Direct both have the phone listed as 'out of stock', with no mention of when it'll be available again.

