Possible pics of Sony Ericsson Xperia Duo surface

Photos of what could be the Sony Ericsson Xperia Duo have been posted online, hinting at a dual-core Android handset.

The pictures show a handset with a huge edge-to-edge (near enough) display and three physical buttons at the bottom of the screen – menu, home and back, presumably.

Sony Ericsson trademarked the 'Xperia Duo' name along with the Xperia Arc, Neo and Play at the tail-end of last year.

Real or fake?

While this looks like a pretty legit photo – it's on a Sony Ericsson backboard, and the lower-case Duo name under the handset and the shadow on the Sony Ericsson logo are details that you wouldn't necessarily get on your average Photoshop job, we still have reservations.

Check out the date, for instance – Tuesday 14 July? This year 14 July is a Thursday, so it's either referring to 14 July 2009 or 14 July 2015. We don't have a Delorean and an abundance of plutonium handy so neither are much good to us.

There also seems to be a little more bezel on the left hand side than the right (as you look at the handset) and the Xperia branding at the bottom and status bar at the top seem a little bit squashed.

And we're not sure Sony Ericsson would okay a handset that was so bottom-heavy while there's so much black space at the top.

Still, we could be completely wrong on this one; the picture is fairly low-res so it's hard to get a good feel for the quality of the Photoshoppery – a handy trick of the faker, or a legit spy-shot? You decide.

From IT168 via PocketNow