Turn your phone into an in-car music system

The Venturi transmits audio from a mobile phone or other music player via FM to an in-car radio. It also doubles up as a handsfree car kit

Mobile users can stream music from their phone to a car radio, while using the in-car stereo as part of a handsfree kit, thanks to a tiny new gadget that plugs into a car's cigarette lighter.

The Venturi Mini is the first device to combine an FM transmitter for audio with Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity. The pocket-sized gadget can be hooked up to your mobile phone via Bluetooth, with the FM transmitter allowing audio tracks stored on your phone to be relayed to the car radio.

Similarly, phone calls can be piped wirelessly into the stereo system, with the Venturi Mini sporting a built-in microphone for two-way communication. Calls can also be answered or made via the Venturi Mini unit, with the unit transmitting caller ID and phone book information to the display of your car radio.

Other devices, such as Bluetooth-enabled MP3 players can be used with the Venturi Mini. In addition, iPods, MP3 players or portable CD players can be connected to the Venturi Mini via a 3.5mm jack input. Tracks from most portable audio sources can be transmitted to the car radio.

USB-style charger port

Another useful feature incorporated into the Venturi Mini is a USB-style charger port, for powering up mobiles or other gadgets on the move.

Available in September from a number of online retailers and stores including the Carphone Warehouse, the Ventruri Mini will sell for £79.99