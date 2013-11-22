Octa-core Odin processor tipped for LG G3

Not one, not two, not four, but eight cores!

Hold on to your hats, folks, tablets and smartphones in 2014 look set to blow us away with supercharged processors and LG is getting into the game.

Korean site Digital Times reports that LG is improving the quad- and octa-core versions of its Odin processor, raising speeds for its Cortex A15 cores from 1.7GHz to a meaty 2.2GHz on the main big.LITTE configuration.

The second quad-core unit bolted into the octa-core chip is also said to be getting a speed bump, with the Cortex A7 processor now clocked at 1.7GHz - up from 1.2GHz.

Eight core phones and tablets

We've already seen Samsung stick its own octa-core processor into one variant of the Samsung Galaxy S4, and we expect several manufacturers to follow suit with their next generation flagship smartphones.

Chinese chip maker MediaTek claims it has the first "ture octa-core" processor, and Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 805 offering means the mobile power competition is really hotting up.

LG's new eight core chip is tipped to make its way into the successor of the LG G2 phone (the LG G3, perhaps) as well as the firm's next generation tablet which is set to replace the G Pad 8.3.

Meanwhile the quad-core variant is destined for larger LG electronics such as its Smart TVs.

Via PhoneArena