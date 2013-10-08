Nexus 5 price leak also points to bigger battery

We've got more rumoured info on the Nexus 5 – which means that now you should wonder what don't we know about the forthcoming Google superphone.

Well, there are a couple of new tidbits of just-surfaced info which we weren't aware of, concerning the differences between the two versions of the handset.

According to a source speaking to PhoneArena, each variation will be powered by a different capacity battery.

The 16GB Nexus 5 will allegedly have a 2,300mAh battery while the 32GB will pack a 3,000mAh variant. Oddly however, the leaked LG Nexus 5 manual we spotted the other day claimed the 32GB model has a 2,300mAh battery - the opposite of what we're hearing now.

The price is right

The same source also reports the prices of the models. Apparently the 16GB will be priced at $299 (around £186, AU$315) and the 32GB will cost $349 (around £217, AU £368).

A 3,000mAh 32GB model will certainly go down better with buyers, but it's just a shame that we won't be getting that 64GB variant we so wanted. Then again, this could be nonsense, so remain open-minded for now.

The Nexus 5 is expected to touch down this month and be the first device running Android 4.4 KitKat, which is going to excite those looking for the best vanilla Google experience.

