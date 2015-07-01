Meizu MX5 could be the new flagship killer

The trend of Chinese manufacturers showing the rest of the world that flagship smartphones don't need to break the bank continues, with the arrival of the Meizu MX5.

The MX5 comes with a full HD 5.5-inch AMOLED screen and a Mediatek helio X10 64-bit octa-core 2.2GHz CPU. Meizu's Flyme OS 4.5, which sits astride Android 5.0, is 64-bit as well, so it should be able to make good use of the MX5's components.

The rear camera is a Sony-produced CMOS 20.7MP affair, with a customised blue film lens to improve colour accuracy.

For selfie fans the font-facing 5.0 megapixel camera should do the trick, and it now comes with a large ƒ/2.0 aperture for improved low light performance.

mTouch me

Meizu's innovative home button, mTouch, which has previously appeared in the M2 Note, has been given an update to mTouch 2.0, and now includes a new fingerprint scanner that can apparently identify you in just 0.48 seconds.

Another feature, mCharge, is claimed to charge the MX5's battery to 25% in just 10 minutes, with a 60% charge achieved in 40 minutes.

The price of the MX5, which will come in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB capacities, has not been announced yet, but like the Huawei Honor 7, which has also just been announced, we expect this Chinese flagship to undercut Apple, Samsung and more by quite a bit.