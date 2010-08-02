LG Wink: new teen-friendly touchscreen phones

LG has announced its new budget range of touchscreen phones: the LG Wink Series, complete with teen-friendly stylings.

The new line-up consists of three new handsets: the Wink, Wink Style and Wink 3G, and are "all suitable for younger users or first-time touchphone users".

Basically this means a set of phones with more basic features and a presumably budget price tag to go along with it, in a bid to take on Samsung's Genio range of low-price handsets.

The LG Wink is the lowest of the group, with a 2.4-inch display and compact stylings, with a "fun style" that slips easily in the pocket.

The LG Wink Style adds a larger screen to proceedings, with a variety of colour options and accents on the front button panel.

Bunch of winkers

And to complete the spec-less press release, the LG Wink 3G offers a faster connection speed, along with the same colourful range that confirms that companies still think the easiest way to get kids using their handsets is to bump up the colour range.

Each phone will have a microSD card slot, FM radio and 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as the obligatory links to social networking sites and instant messaging, with threaded conversations too.

The user interface has been given a "fun, cartoon-styled user interface" to appeal to said audience, but we don't know anything else about the specs.

Presumably there will be minimal on-board storage and resistive screens in play, as well as no Wi-Fi to improve connection speed on the non-3G versions.

We're also still waiting to see UK pricing for the Wink Series, which has been given a UK release date of mid-August - a budget price tag is clearly necessary to appeal to the "Generation Z" market LG is going for.

Whatever that is.