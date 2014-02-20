LG G2 Mini gets official, but it's the least mini of the bunch

After yesterday's false alarm, LG has officially unveiled the G2 Mini ahead of MWC 2014.

The main surprise here is the screen size - 4.7-inches. That's the same size as the flagship HTC One, but with a qHD 960 x 540 resolution don't expect the display to dazzle you.

The rest of the specs fall more in line with the "mini" mantra of the Galaxy S4 Mini and One Mini, with the LG G2 Mini sporting a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 8MP rear camera and 1.3MP front facing camera.

KitKat treat

There is, however, good news on the operating system front as the LG G2 Mini will rock up running Android 4.4 KitKat, putting the likes of the G2 and G Flex to shame as they're still stuck on Android 4.2.2.

All in all, the specs don't really excite and considering its HTC and Samsung rivals turned up over six months ago, plus with Sony's supremely powerful Xperia Z1 Compact arriving at CES 2014, it's difficult to see the G2 Mini making much of an impact.

Pricing is currently unknown, while a LG G2 Mini release date is slated for March starting in CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, with Europe following later.

We will be checking out the handset at MWC in Barcelona, so keep an eye out for our hands on: LG G2 Mini review.