iOS 10 will include more diverse emoji, following Google's lead

Apple is joining Google in adding support for emoji that reflect gender equality, announcing over 100 new and redesigned emoji will launch with iOS 10 this fall.

Google said two weeks ago it would begin supporting new gender equal emoji. The emoji aim to better represent men and women in the workforce, as seen below, and now Apple is following its lead.

Both Google and Apple's new emoji were created in collaboration with the Unicode Consortium, the organization that's in charge of adding emoji. Unicode support means the emoji will show up properly between different devices, but will still feature the unique look and feel of each operating system.

Coming this fall

Apple's new emoji moves include updates to existing ones as well as never-before-seen emoji. Users can choose between female and male athletes and professionals, just like they can on future versions of Android. There's also a brand-new rainbow flag and more family options, like single-parent families. You've also likely noticed the bright green water gun.

You'll have to wait a bit before seeing the new options, as vendors are still designing them. The Unicode Consortium expects the emoji to be deployed by the end of this year.

Google says 90% of the world's online population use emoji, and giving people more options to express themselves is a good thing.