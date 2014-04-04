Huawei Ascend P7 prototype shows up without 2K display

Another look at the Ascend P7 before its May 7 debut

Huawei's flagship Ascend P7 smartphone might have skipped out MWC 2014, but it's clearly not done teasing us.

The Ascend P7 has been spotted again in some newly leaked images picked up by Nowhereelse.fr, possibly in prototype form. While the photos don't really show anything different from previously leaked renderings, we finally know what the actual home screen might look like.

From the side shot seen below, the phone looks to be a super thin slab, just like its predecessor, the Ascend P6.

Super thin (credit: nowhereelse.fr)

The phone strongly resembles the Sony Xperia Z2, even down to the same side button layout. Towards the center both handsets feature a volume rocker plus a round button for the combination lock and camera trigger.

There's not much going on the backside of the phone other than a very glossy surface that clearly reflects the shooter taking these clandestine snaps ... with an iPhone.

Another 2K phone falls to the wayside?

Glossy back (credit: nowhereelse.fr)

Earlier reports suggested the Ascend P7 would be a 5-inch quad HD display monster. To help drive the smartphone's massive 2,560 x 1,440 resolution display, a 2GHz octa-core processor would need to be built-in.

However, the phone these picture purportedly show has a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution screen and 1.6GHz quad-core processor. There was no note on whether the smartphone would still come sporting a higher-resolution 8MP front-facing camera, though it looks to have a 13-megapixel one in the rear.

The French blog site believes the images are of a lower spec prototype, so when the P7 launches for real, it may have these higher specs.

Huawei is hosting a press event May 7, so we won't have to wait for long to find out if the 2K display made the cut.