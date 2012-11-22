Huawei Ascend D1 quad arrives at JB HiFi

Huawei's range of smartphones have always been affordable, but the Ascend D1 quad adds some pretty impressive specs to the mix.

Bundled with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, and coupled with a 4.5-inch 1280 x 720p IPS+ display, 8MP camera and Ice Cream sandwich, the Ascend D1 is a spec-lovers dream.

Huawei's own battery saving technology promises to offer up to an additional 30 per cent worth of juice from the 1800mAh battery, although whether that translates to real world use is yet to be seen.

Exclusive to JB HiFi

Hitting JB HiFi shelves tomorrow the Ascend D1 will cost $499 outright, and will work on all Australian 3G networks.

The 8.9mm thin handset is capable of HSPA+ speeds (21Mbps down, 5.76Mbps up), making it a solid performer despite the lack of 4G connectivity.

Although given the battery issues quad-core LTE phones like the Galaxy S3 4G have, that's not such a bad thing.